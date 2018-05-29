Body pulled from water after man dives into quarry

The 28-year-old dived into water at Craighill Quarry in Kilmarnock on Monday night.

Police divers were called at 8.30am.

A man has drowned after diving into water at a disused quarry.

The 28-year-old's body was pulled from Craigiehill Quarry, near Kilmarnock, on Monday night.

He is understood to have dived into the water around 8pm, but failed to resurface.

Police said his body was recovered shortly before midnight.

The man has not yet been named.

Police said a post-mortem would take place, but it's believed there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 8.30pm on Monday, May 28, officers were called to a report of a man jumping into water at Craigiehill Quarry, near Kilmarnock.

"Emergency services attended and the body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the water around 11.55pm.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

