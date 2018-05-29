Masked robbers threatened shop worker with meat cleaver

David Henderson, 42, and Jamie Docherty, 26, held up a Lifestyle Express store.

High Court in Glasgow: Both men were jailed. PA

Two masked robbers armed with a meat cleaver threatened to kill a shop assistant.

David Henderson, 42, and Jamie Docherty, 26, held up the Lifestyle Express store in Cathcart, Glasgow, last December.

The female worker was threatened with a meat cleaver before being repeatedly punched. At one point she was told the pair were going to kill her.

The pair grabbed the shop till containing around £80 in cash and bottles of alcohol before making their escape.

Henderson was later caught as he sat drinking a bottle of stolen whisky.

'You assaulted her and threatened to kill her. This is a disgraceful way to behave' Lord Mulholland

The duo pleaded guilty to assault and robbery when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday. Both men were jailed for five years and three months.

Prosecutor Blair Speed revealed both already have a history of violence, with Henderson previously jailed for seven years for serious assault.

Lord Mulholland told the pair: "You pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing a woman with a meat cleaver. She was proving a service to the public.

"You assaulted her and threatened to kill her. This is a disgraceful way to behave"

Lord Mulholland told Henderson and Docherty that he would have jailed them for seven years, but for their guilty plea.

Solicitor advocate Bob Mitchell, representing Docherty, said: "He is very much ashamed of what happened in the shop."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.