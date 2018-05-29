Man arrested in connection with murder during night out
Paul Mathieson, 37, was killed in Renfrew on January 14 after being at a pub.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Renfrew in January.
Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious head and facial injuries in Huston Street on January 14.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where died six days later.
Mr Mathieson had been in two local pubs just hours before his death.
In a statement, police said: "A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
"He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 30."
