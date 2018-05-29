Man arrested in connection with murder during night out

Paul Mathieson, 37, was killed in Renfrew on January 14 after being at a pub.

Death: Paul Mathieson died from his injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Renfrew in January.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious head and facial injuries in Huston Street on January 14.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where died six days later.

Mr Mathieson had been in two local pubs just hours before his death.

In a statement, police said: "A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 30."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.