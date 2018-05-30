Ten charged after cocaine seized at racecourse Ladies' Day

Officers discovered 11 packages of cocaine during the event at Kelso Racecourse on Sunday.

Ladies Day: Ten people were found with illegal drugs. PA

Ten people have been charged after police discovered 11 packages of cocaine during a racecourse Ladies' Day.

Around 5,000 attended the event at Kelso Racecourse in the Borders on Sunday with men and women aged between 18 and 51 among those arrested.

Ten searches were carried out at the turnstiles with a further 24 carried out by plain clothes officers patrolling the event.

These searches resulted in the seizure of eight cocaine packages with an estimated street value of around £400.

A further three discarded packages containing the class A drug, estimated to be worth £300 in total, were also found in the car park.

Two people were also found to be in possession of cannabis.

A total of 19 officers policed the event including plain clothed, road policing and two handlers with drug-detecting dogs.

Police officers have thanked the public in their support.

Inspector John Scott, Event Commander, said: "We worked very closely with the event planners at Kelso Races to ensure that the day would be safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"Following issues at last year's event, we had a number of specialist resources in attendance to detect and deter any alcohol related-disorder, drug use or road offences.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the management at Kelso Races, the security staff and the vast majority of attendees for their cooperation."

Jonathan Garratt, Managing Director of Kelso Races Ltd, said: "We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our visitors, which means that we will continue to work closely with the local police to reduce potential for antisocial behaviour."

