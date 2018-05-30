Sex attacker began abusing schoolgirl when she was four

Jason Reilly was jailed for eight years after he admitting raping the girl at a Castlemilk flat.

High Court in Glasgow: Reilly was jailed for eight years.

A sex attacker who raped a schoolgirl has been jailed for eight years.

Jason Reilly, 46, from Glasgow, began abusing the girl from the age of four and then raped her when she was between 11 and 12.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, judge Lord Mulholland told Reilly: "You abused this girl for your own sexual gratification.

"She was very brave to come forward and tell someone what had happened to her.

"You robbed her of her childhood and you will now pay the price for that."

Lord Mulholland told Reilly that he would have been jailed for 12 years, but for his early guilty plea.

The offences took place at a flat in Castlemilk between 2001 and 2009. The girl's mum later learned of the abuse and confronted Reilly.

He went on to admit to a friend what he had done.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie told how the girl was crying as Reilly molested her.

He was arrested in 2017 and told police: "I know what I've done is wrong, but you can't go back."

Reilly was placed on the sex offenders' register.

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: "Mr Reilly has learning difficulties.

"He knows what he has done is wrong and has accepted responsibility."

