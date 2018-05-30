Intruder attacks man with screwdriver during house raid
The 63-year-old was taken to hospital after the assault at his Cumbernauld home on Tuesday.
A man has been left injured after he was attacked with a screwdriver during a break-in at his home.
The intruder entered the house on Kilbowie Road, Cumbernauld in the early hours of Tuesday morning before using a screwdriver to assault the householder.
The attacker then fled the property.
Police officer rushed to the scene at around 4.45am following a frantic phone call from the victim's wife who witnessed the attack.
Emergency services also attended and the injured man was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment.
Officers investigating the incident say they are following a number of lines of enquiry in their bid to trace the man responsible.
A spokeswoman said: "Anyone with information should contact Coatbridge Police Office through 101."
