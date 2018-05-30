Appeal for missing pensioner one year since disappearance

John Smith, 77, was last seen by a neighbour near to Machrie Bay on May 20, 2017.

A fresh appeal has been launched for a pensioner who has been missing from his home on Arran for a year.

John Smith was last seen by a neighbour near to Machrie Bay on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

The 77-year-old was walking in an easterly direction near to Machrie Golf Club at around 6.10pm.

He is 5ft 4in, of slim build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion, and was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, a woolly hat and brown hiking boots.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out, with both Police Scotland and HM Coastguard's helicopters being deployed.

A number of land searches were done by specially trained search officers, and Police Scotland's dog branch was deployed with assistance from Arran Mountain Rescue Team.

A coastal search of the area on the west of the island was also conducted by a team from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Mr Smith was well known within the Arran community, and local people have been helping the police to carry out searches.

In the fresh appeal, inspector Colin Convery said: "We are determined to continue our efforts in trying to find out where John is.

"The strain on his family during this time has been unrelenting and dealing with his disappearance has been extremely difficult for them.

"They are a close-knit family and not knowing what has happened to John is a heavy burden.

"The Isle of Arran is very popular with holidaymakers and it's possible someone on holiday last year has come back this year.

"I am asking people to think back and consider if they saw or remember anything about John which would help in our enquiries."

Anyone with information on Mr Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Lamlash/Irvine Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4049 of May 30, 2017.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

