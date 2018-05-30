Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A man was hit by a vehicle on Maryhill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday evening.
A man has been injured after being hit by a car in Glasgow.
At around 7pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to reports of the incident on Maryhill Road.
On arrival, they found an injured man who was taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not currently known.
Maryhill Road is currently closed to all traffic between Bilsland Drive and Ruchill Street.
A police spokesman said: "At 7pm this evening, we received reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle on Maryhill road at the junction of Shakespeare Street.
"He was taken to hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
"The road will remain closed pending investigations."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.