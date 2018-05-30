Park closed off after reports of a person 'being stabbed'

At around 8pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.

Police: A section of the park has been closed off. STV

An area of Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow has been blocked off after reports of a person being stabbed.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, police were called to Kelvingrove Park after reports of a disturbance.

Local reports suggest one person was stabbed and five others were assaulted.

A helicopter was also present over the park and surrounding area, while mounted police were called to the park.

STV

A police spokesman said: "We were called to Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow after reports of a disturbance at 8pm this evening.

"Our inquiries are ongoing at this stage, and police remain at the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.