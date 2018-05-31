One teenager arrested and another injured after park fight

Police attended the scene in Kelvingrove Park at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Kelvingrove Park: Police called at around 8pm. STV

One teenager has been arrested and another left injured after a fight in Kelvingrove Park.

Police were called to the park in the West End of Glasgow at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were also in attendance and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A large area of the park was taped off by police and a helicopter was also seen hovering above the scene until later on that night.

Reports online suggest that one person had been stabbed and several others assaulted.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident and said: "We were called to Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow after reports of a disturbance at 8pm this evening.

"Our inquiries are ongoing at this stage."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.