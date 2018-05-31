Driver dies in crash after losing control of van
The crash happened heading southbound on the A702 at Lamington, South Lanarkshire.
A driver has died after a van careered off a road in South Lanarkshire.
The crash happened heading southbound on the A702 at Lamington on Wednesday.
Police said the 46-year-old man died after losing control of his Mercedes Sprinter at 8.45am.
Officers closed the road while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Grant Neilson said: "Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone driving on that road shortly before the crash took place to contact our office through 101."
