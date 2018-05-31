City Deal ploughs £90m into Stirling and Clackmannanshire

Scottish Tartan Centre and better cycling routes planned under new funding.

Stirling Castle. Historic Scotland

More than £90m is to be invested in Stirling and Clackmannanshire through a city region deal to drive economic growth.

Some of the cash will be spent on a new Scottish Tartan Centre and improved routes for walkers and cyclist.

The Scottish and UK governments will each invest half the money and work alongside local councils.

Plans for the area also include the creation of an International Environment Centre and an Aquaculture Innovation Hub, which will operate four aquatic research facilities.

The deal aims to unlock economic opportunities across the region, creating new jobs across a range of sectors.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: "This deal has the power to build on the area's socio-economic strengths and expertise, developing them to transfer the economy, bringing sustained economic growth and positive social impact to all of its communities.

"We will invest up to £15m to develop and augment key economic assets in culture, heritage and tourism and develop the region's digital capabilities by funding a £2m Digital District.

"We will also tackle digital exclusion by investing up to a further £2m to develop digital hubs in Callander and Alloa."

The city region deal is an agreement between the Scottish Government, UK Government, Stirling Council and Clackmannanshire Council.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "The ambitious and innovative deal will drive economic growth across the region, creating jobs and boosting prosperity for generations to come.

"It is now for Stirling and Clackmannanshire to get on with the hard work needed to turn these proposals into a reality."

