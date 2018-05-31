Missing peacocks were last seen heading towards town
Police have issued an appeal after a male and female peacock vanished.
The birds were reported missing from the Kirtlebridge area near Lockerbie.
The birds were reported missing from the Kirtlebridge area near Lockerbie.
The last sighting was at 6am on Tuesday.
They were heading towards the town of Annan at the time.
Police said: "If you see them please let us know and we will let the owner know."
