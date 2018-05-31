Missing peacocks were last seen heading towards town

Police have issued an appeal after a male and female peacock vanished.

Missing: Appeal for lost birds.

Police have issued an appeal after a male and female peacock went missing in Dumfries and Galloway.

The birds were reported missing from the Kirtlebridge area near Lockerbie.

The last sighting was at 6am on Tuesday.

They were heading towards the town of Annan at the time.

Police said: "If you see them please let us know and we will let the owner know."

