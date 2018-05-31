More police to patrol Glasgow park after teenage fight

Officers are increasing their presence in Kelvingrove Park after a series of incidents.

Kelvingrove Park: Taped off by police after disturbance. STV

More police will patrol Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow after violent incidents.

Hot weather has seen scores of youngsters gather in the park in recent nights, with the summer atmosphere marred by assaults and rowdy behaviour.

On Wednesday night, a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following a fight, which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old male.

A section of the park was taped off, while a police helicopter was circling the area.

Last week, another teenager was hit by a glass bottle after a Jake Bugg gig at the park's bandstand.

Police have now said additional officers will work alongside specialist units to keep the area under control and trouble free.

Force dogs and horses will also be on patrol in the park.

On Twitter @glasgowNWPolice wrote: "Due to an increase of ASB within Kelvingrove Park officers will be working with partners to maximise our presence within the Park.

"We will have additional officers working along side our specialist units including @polscotdogs & @polscothorses to address community concerns."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.