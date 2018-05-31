Man slashed in face and another injured after 'gun alert'

Police were called to two incidents in Airdrie and Caldercruix in North Lanarkshire.

Police: Officers were called to two gun alerts. Google 2018/PA

A man has been slashed in the face while another has been seriously injured after a gun alert in a town.

Police were called to Elswick Drive in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, after reports of a man with a gun on the street.

A 22-year-old man was slashed in the face at 7.30pm on Wednesday but a gun wasn't found in the area.

Around three hours later, police were then called to a man with a gun on Gowan Brae in Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire.

A 40-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital with a serious arm injury.

Officers arrested a man, 26, who was found in a garden, while an imitation gun was also said to have been discovered in the area.

Detective inspector Cammy Miller said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents and the possibility of them being linked is definitely a consideration.

"Elswick Drive was busy with people around the time of the first incident and it is absolutely vital that anyone who may have noticed a man in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, or any sort of disturbance, comes forward."

He added: "I also understand that several people came out of their homes following the second incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, and is yet to speak to the police, to please get in touch.

"This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and additional patrols will be in the Caldercruix area to provide reassurance. I would urge any members of the community with concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to speak to you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

