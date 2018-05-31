Teenager pleads for mum missing for six months to come home

Patricia Henry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November.

Patricia Henry: Her previous house has been taped off. STV

The daughter of a woman who has been missing for six months has pleaded for her to come home.

Patricia Henry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

Ms Henry's previous home in Paisley has been cordoned off while forensic officers have been called.

It was previously thought Ms Henry travelled abroad but it's now understood she hasn't left the country

Her 18-year-old daughter Alannah McGrory expressed her worry for her mum.

She said: "I hope that by coming here today someone will come forward with even the smallest piece of information that can help police find my mum.

"My mum is known as Patti to most people.

"I'm worried about her. She has never been so long without getting in touch."

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown hair. She also has a tattoo of two clouds and her name on her left arm as well as a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

Her daughter added: "If you have any idea where my mum could be or if you have seen her since she was reported missing, please let the police know.

"Mum, if you see this, please get in touch."

Detective chief inspector Alan Sommerville said: "There was a period of time before she was reported to police and because of that there is very little CCTV evidence available to us, however we are carrying out house-to-house inquiries, witness investigations with all associates and friends of Patricia, and we're carrying out investigations using both financial and telecoms inquiries.

"As we have carried out these we have found no activity in relation to Patricia since the middle of November which is why we are increasingly concerned for her safety."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.