Murderer stabbed postwoman to death at house party

Nicholas Rogers killed Alex Stuart in Peebles, after he thought he was being laughed at.

Alex Stuart: She was stabbed to death at party.

A man murdered a postwoman at a house party after he thought he had been laughed at.

Nicholas Rogers stabbed Alex Stuart to death in Cuddyside, Peebles, in August.

Rogers stabbed the 22-year-old in the chest after stating: "I may as well kill somebody."

The 28-year-old was convicted of murder after a two-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Miss Stuart's family sobbed heavily and consoled each other as the verdict was announced.

Rogers will learn the minimum he will spend behind bars when he returns to the dock next month.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.