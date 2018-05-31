Rush-hour tailbacks expected after two-vehicle crash on M8

Two lanes closed at junction 27 on motorway after collision.

Crash: Two lanes remain closed. Traffic Scotland

Drivers are being advised to avoid junction 27 of the M8 after a two-vehicle crash.

At around 3pm, two vehicles collided on the eastbound side of the road at Arkleston.

Two out of three lanes remain closed.

There were no injuries reported.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 3pm, we were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles.

"Two lanes remain closed while the cars are recovered."