Block of flats evacuated after rubbish fire breaks out

A block of flats in Glasgow had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in rubbish outside.

On Thursday at around 6.20pm, emergency services were called to Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel after reports that a fire had broken out.

Around 20 firefighters attended the scene with three appliances and one aerial appliance.

There aren't believed to have been any injuries.

A spokesman from the fire and rescue service said: "We were alerted at 6.18pm to a fire in the open in Drumchapel.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the town's Kinfauns Drive, where firefighters were met by a large quantity of debris on fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire and remain on the scene working to make the area safe.

"There are no casualties."