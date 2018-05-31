Busy road closed off after 'sink hole' appears

Part of George Square has been cordoned off after the large hole appeared.

Closed: A section of the road has been shut off. STV

A section of a busy Glasgow street has been closed off after a "sink hole" appeared.

George Square was cordoned off by police after the large hole appeared on Thursday evening.

One lane of the north side of the road has been shut to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: "A section of George Square has been closed off after a large hole appeared in the road.

"We have passed this on to Glasgow Council's road department."