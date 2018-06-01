Two police officers stabbed in residential street

Emergency services have been called to Gateside Gardens in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Greenock: Two officers stabbed. Inverclyde Road Watch

Two police officers have been stabbed in Inverclyde.

Emergency services have been called to Gateside Gardens, Greenock.

The officers have been taken to hospital following the stabbing.

Stabbing: Streets cordoned off by police. STV

One officer is in a serious condition after being stabbed in the neck while the other suffered minor arm injuries.

A man has been held by police and has also been taken to hospital.

Officers have locked down several streets while investigations are being carried out.

Cordon: Police remain on scene. STV

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two officers were injured and taken to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment.

"Both officers' families have been made aware.

"Officers remain at the scene and there is no danger to the public.

"We would also like to confirm this incident is not terror related."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.