  • STV
  • MySTV

Mum shot with paintball during two-hour drive-by rampage

STV

Anthony Rasmussen, 47, fired at random members of the public from a car.

Paintball: Victims suffered painful injuries (file pic).
Paintball: Victims suffered painful injuries (file pic). PA

A man shot a mother with paintball gun in front of her children as she walked the West Highland Way.

Anthony Rasmussen fired at random members of the public during a two-hour rampage.

He shot 47-year-old Miriam Bell as she walked between Glasgow and Carbeth, last June 23.

She thought she was shot with an air rifle as Rasmussen leaned over the driver of the Audi car he was in and fired six shots, hitting Mrs Bell on the hip.

Father-of-two Rasmussen injured Elizabeth Hayes, 59, who was also walking on the same route, and shot her twice to the rib cage, on the elbow and side of her face.

He also fired paintballs at four other people and a car during the rampage.

Rasmussen, 24, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court, to seven charges including shooting Mrs Hayes to her injury.

'She put her hand up to her head where she felt a cold liquid which she initially thought was blood, but then observed it to be yellow paint.'
Fiscal depute Lucy Adams

The court heard between 1.55pm and 4.10pm on June 23, Rasmussen travelled in an Audi car and shot at random members of the public with a paintball gun.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Adams said around 3.50pm victim Mary Summers, 55, was on Duntocher Road, Clydebank, with her brother when she heard three loud bangs.

She said: "On the third bang, Mrs Summers felt a pain on the right side of her head in her hairline.

"She put her hand up to her head where she felt a cold liquid which she initially thought was blood, but then observed it to be yellow paint."

Around 4pm while Mrs Hayes was walking the West Highland way with her husband she noticed a car coming towards them from the direction of Killearn.

Miss Adams said: "As the vehicle passed, Mrs Hayes was struck three times on her left side, twice to the rib cage area and once to the left elbow.

"The vehicle continued and passed behind her and as she looked over her shoulder towards it, she was struck again to the right side of her face, next to her ear.

"This final shot caused Mrs Hayes significant pain that she was immediately concerned that her eardrum had burst."

'In all likelihood he's facing custody.'
Sheriff Martin Jones QC

She later described seeing "the barrel of a gun" before being shot for the final time.

Mrs Hayes suffered bruising to her rib cage and the shots to her elbow and temple broke the skin and her head was treated with stitches.

Shortly after this, Mrs Bell was walking behind her husband on same route, with two of their three children when the Audi slowed down beside them.

She noticed the passenger window was open and as it passed her, Rasmussen pointed what she thought was an air rifle in the direction of her and her children.

Miss Adams added: "The vehicle then stopped and this male fired the gun approximately six times at them, one shot successfully struck Mrs Bell on her left hip."

She screamed which alerted her husband and he noted the registration of the car, and contacted the police.

A parked car in Queens View Car park in Carbeth was hit with "a number of shots" when the Audi drew up beside it.

The terrified driver put his head down when he thought Rasmussen had a gun, then heard the Audi speed off.

Police were informed of the all of the incidents and inquiries carried out across CCTV.

Mrs Bell identified Rasmussen from a photo board and he was detained in July for questioning. He made no comment to relevant questions, he was later arrested and cautioned and charged, and made no reply.

Solicitor advocate Billy Lavelle said: "It's a serious offence, I don't shy away from that. However, I am asking for Mr Rasmussen's bail to be continued notwithstanding his pleas of guilty."

He said Rasmussen looks after his two young children.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence for reports and continued bail but warned "in all likelihood he's facing custody".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.