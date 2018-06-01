Mum shot with paintball during two-hour drive-by rampage

Anthony Rasmussen, 47, fired at random members of the public from a car.

Paintball: Victims suffered painful injuries (file pic). PA

A man shot a mother with paintball gun in front of her children as she walked the West Highland Way.

Anthony Rasmussen fired at random members of the public during a two-hour rampage.

He shot 47-year-old Miriam Bell as she walked between Glasgow and Carbeth, last June 23.

She thought she was shot with an air rifle as Rasmussen leaned over the driver of the Audi car he was in and fired six shots, hitting Mrs Bell on the hip.

Father-of-two Rasmussen injured Elizabeth Hayes, 59, who was also walking on the same route, and shot her twice to the rib cage, on the elbow and side of her face.

He also fired paintballs at four other people and a car during the rampage.

Rasmussen, 24, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court, to seven charges including shooting Mrs Hayes to her injury.

'She put her hand up to her head where she felt a cold liquid which she initially thought was blood, but then observed it to be yellow paint.' Fiscal depute Lucy Adams

The court heard between 1.55pm and 4.10pm on June 23, Rasmussen travelled in an Audi car and shot at random members of the public with a paintball gun.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Adams said around 3.50pm victim Mary Summers, 55, was on Duntocher Road, Clydebank, with her brother when she heard three loud bangs.

She said: "On the third bang, Mrs Summers felt a pain on the right side of her head in her hairline.

"She put her hand up to her head where she felt a cold liquid which she initially thought was blood, but then observed it to be yellow paint."

Around 4pm while Mrs Hayes was walking the West Highland way with her husband she noticed a car coming towards them from the direction of Killearn.

Miss Adams said: "As the vehicle passed, Mrs Hayes was struck three times on her left side, twice to the rib cage area and once to the left elbow.

"The vehicle continued and passed behind her and as she looked over her shoulder towards it, she was struck again to the right side of her face, next to her ear.

"This final shot caused Mrs Hayes significant pain that she was immediately concerned that her eardrum had burst."

'In all likelihood he's facing custody.' Sheriff Martin Jones QC

She later described seeing "the barrel of a gun" before being shot for the final time.

Mrs Hayes suffered bruising to her rib cage and the shots to her elbow and temple broke the skin and her head was treated with stitches.

Shortly after this, Mrs Bell was walking behind her husband on same route, with two of their three children when the Audi slowed down beside them.

She noticed the passenger window was open and as it passed her, Rasmussen pointed what she thought was an air rifle in the direction of her and her children.

Miss Adams added: "The vehicle then stopped and this male fired the gun approximately six times at them, one shot successfully struck Mrs Bell on her left hip."

She screamed which alerted her husband and he noted the registration of the car, and contacted the police.

A parked car in Queens View Car park in Carbeth was hit with "a number of shots" when the Audi drew up beside it.

The terrified driver put his head down when he thought Rasmussen had a gun, then heard the Audi speed off.

Police were informed of the all of the incidents and inquiries carried out across CCTV.

Mrs Bell identified Rasmussen from a photo board and he was detained in July for questioning. He made no comment to relevant questions, he was later arrested and cautioned and charged, and made no reply.

Solicitor advocate Billy Lavelle said: "It's a serious offence, I don't shy away from that. However, I am asking for Mr Rasmussen's bail to be continued notwithstanding his pleas of guilty."

He said Rasmussen looks after his two young children.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence for reports and continued bail but warned "in all likelihood he's facing custody".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.