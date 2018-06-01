Conmen rob 90-year-old after driving her to Post Office 

Teresa MacDougall was targeted at her home in Sword Street, Dennistoun, Glasgow on Thursday.

Police: Teresa MacDougall has lived in Dennistoun, in the east end of Glasgow, for 44 years. Rhoda MacDougall/ Google

Two bogus workmen robbed a 90-year-old woman of £600 after driving her to the Post Office.

The suspects targeted Teresa MacDougall at her flat in Sword Street, Dennistoun, Glasgow, around 1pm on Thursday.

The cowardly conmen, who claimed they were painter decorators, convinced the pensioner she needed work totalling £900.

They then took Ms MacDougall to withdraw money and waited in their van as she withdrew £600, the maximum allowed on her account.

But when the gran emerged from the Post Office the men took the money and drove off.

Ms MacDougall's daughter, Rhoda, posted the shocking story on Facebook and it has been shared more than 3000 times.

She said: "Mum has just got her confidence back from a bad fall last year when she was in the Royal for six weeks with several broken bones.

"She's a hardy woman and still walks five miles a day, at 90 that's quite something.

"I don't know that this has hit her yet and I really hope it doesn't affect her lovely nature.

"The reaction on social media has been incredible and so many people recognise her and have offered to help.

"I am the youngest of her five daughters, we are a close family and will all be there to support her but we are devastated too, terrible this should happen at any age let alone 90!"

Ms MacDougall, who has lived in Dennistoun for 44 years, struggled to give police a description of the men.

She did recall one of the men was around 20 and his accomplice about 40.

The younger of the two men said he was being trained up by his older colleague.

Police said the alarm was raised around 6.15pm on Thursday.

A force spokeswoman said: "The men drove her to a local Post Office where she withdrew the money and gave it to them.

"They did not carry out the work and made off and have not returned.

"Inquiries are continuing."

It is understood officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

