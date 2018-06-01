  • STV
Woman named ex-partner as her attacker before she died

STV

Alyson Watt suffered 42 stab wounds during the incident at her home in Paisley last June.

Police: Alyson Watt's neighbour raised the alarm.
A charity worker killed by her ex-partner gave his name when asked who had attacked her, a court heard.

Alyson Watt was discovered lying bleeding in the kitchen of her home in Paisley, Renfrewshire in June last year.

The 52 year-old had been in a relationship with ex-soldier Gary Brown, who denies murder.

Her neighbour Peter Harris told the High Court in Glasgow he had raced to Miss Watt's home after she banged a window.

The 71 year-old said: "Her hand was dragging down the window...I could see the blood running down.

"I took to my heels once I saw her.

"I ran straight to Alyson - into the kitchen at the back door.

"She was lying on the floor and was in a bad condition.

"There were wounds to her face and neck - blood was pulsing out."

Mr Harris recalled his partner "screaming" during a 999 call to get help.

The pensioner then recalled: "Alyson told me that it was Gary.

"I asked was it Gary that did it.

"She whispered: 'Yeah.' She tried to nod, but could not move her head properly."

Mr Harris remembered paramedics arriving, but he was "pretty sure Alyson had died before they got there".

The jury earlier heard Miss Watt - a worker with Barnardo's - had suffered 42 stab wounds.

Mr Harris said he was also alerted to an injured 16 year-old boy, who stayed with Miss Watt.

Brown is also accused of trying to kill the teenager.

The witness said: " I went into the living room and found him.

"He was holding two cushions over his head.

"His skull was pretty well beaten up.

"He was in a bad way."

The court has previously heard evidence the teenager is paralysed down one side and requires rehabilitation.

Mr Harris earlier recalled he had saw Brown on the day of the alleged murder.

Brown had claimed he was at Miss Watt's to collect walking boots.

The OAP said Brown later left before Mr Harris saw Miss Watt arrive home.

The court also heard the pair described as a "happy couple".

Brown, 55, of Uddingston, near Glasgow, denies murder.

He admits killing Miss Watt - but claims he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

The trial, before Lord Summers, continues.

