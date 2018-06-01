Police name officers stabbed in early morning incident

The two police officers were injured in the incident in Gateside Gardens, Greenock.

Two officers who were stabbed in an incident in Greenock have been named.

PC Laura Sayer, 39, and PC Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both injured in the incident in Gateside Gardens.

PC Sayer has been with the force for just six months, while PC MacKenzie has been working with Police Scotland for nine years.

A police statement said: "Both officers remain in a serious condition in hospital.

"We thank the public for all the good wishes received.

"ACC Bernard Higgins has visited both officers in hospital today to express Police Scotland's gratitude and support for them."

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: "During an incident within the address, the two officers suffered serious injuries.

"Both were taken to Royal Inverclyde Hospital for treatment and remain under medical care.

"One has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment. Both officers remain in a serious condition.

"Our thoughts are with our injured colleagues and their families at this time."

He added: "I would like to stress that this incident is not being treated as terrorist-related and was contained without further risk to the public.

"I would like to take this opportunity to publicly praise the incredible bravery shown by these two officers during the extremely difficult and challenging situation they faced this morning.

"They have been seriously injured going about their daily duties and both they and their colleagues have demonstrated courage and the utmost professionalism both during and after this incident."

Andrea MacDonald, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families. Once again we see how difficult and dangerous a job it is.

"Police officers put themselves between other professionals and the public and dangerous individuals sometimes with life changing consequences for themselves and their families."

She added: "We wish our colleagues a speedy and full recovery."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital."

