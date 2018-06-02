Man charged with attempted murder of police officers

Laura Sayer and Kenny MacKenzie were both seriously injured in the incident.

Injured: Police officers Kenny MacKenzie and Laura Sayer.

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in an alleged stabbing.

Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, on Friday morning.

The man is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Colleagues have praised the "incredible bravery" of the two officers, who were initially taken to nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital.

One has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Ms Sayer has served with Police Scotland for six months and M MacKenzie has been an officer for nine years.

Police have stressed incident was not terror-related.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, who visited both officers on Friday, said afterwards: "I went to the hospital and I spoke to both officers. They were in remarkable good spirits. I'm blown away by the courage of them. I was actually very moved and proud to speak with them."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her wishes, adding: "This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them."

