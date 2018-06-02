Murder probe after man killed in deliberate hit-and-run

A 27-year-old man was fatally injured in the collision on Burnhill Street in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Man killed in hit and run (file pic). ©STV

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a deliberate hit-and-run in Glasgow.

Two men and a women were walking along Burnhill Street in Rutherglen at around 1.50am on Saturday when a white transit van drove at them.

One of the men, a 27-year-old, was struck by the vehicle and later died of his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The Volkswagen van was last seen speeding away in the direction of Prospecthill Road.

Burnhill Street and Prospecthill Road have been closed while forensics officers search for evidence.

Detective inspector Kevin Houliston said: "We are trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

"A young man has lost his life and a family has been left devastated.

"A number of lines of inquiry will be considered as we progress our enquiries. In particular, I am appealing for information on the VW transit van. If anyone saw it speed off, if anyone saw it prior to the incident or if anyone sees it parked up somewhere, please contact us.

At this stage, any small detail could prove vital in our investigation."

