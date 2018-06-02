Arrest after hit-and-run 'murder' of father-of-three

Steven Campbell, 27, was struck by a white van in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Steven Campbell: Died of his injuries in hospital.

A man has been arrested following the alleged murder of a father-of-three in a hit-and-run.

Steven Campbell, 27, was struck by a white van while walking along Burnhill Street in Glasgow with two others at around 1.50am on Saturday.

He was seriously injured and died of his wounds at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death later on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5792780391001-murder-probe-after-man-killed-in-deliberate-hit-and-run.jpg" />

Mr Campbell's friend Mary-anne Weldon said: "It's heartbreaking just to know that somebody you grew up with is no longer here.

"He was a great laugh, and really caring and had a lot of time for everybody."

Officers have asked anyone with any information about the van which struck Mr Campbell to contact them.

'We are trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.' Detective inspector Kevin Houliston

Detective inspector Kevin Houliston added: "We are trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

"A young man has lost his life and a family has been left devastated.

"A number of lines of inquiry will be considered as we progress our enquiries. In particular, I am appealing for information on the Ford transit van.

"If anyone saw it speed off, if anyone saw it prior to the incident or if anyone sees it parked up somewhere, please contact us.

"At this stage, any small detail could prove vital in our investigation."

