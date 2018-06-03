Cannabis plants worth £500,000 seized but no arrests made

Officers recovered the plants in the Tollcross area of Glasgow on Friday.

Cannabis: Plants seized by police in Glasgow (file pic). © STV

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £500,000 have been seized from a business in Glasgow.

Officers recovered the haul in the Tollcross area of the city on Friday, in what they described as an "intelligence-led operation".

No arrests have been made, however, and Police Scotland has asked anyone with any information about the plants to contact them.

Detective inspector Steven Elliott said: "Drugs and the people who supply them have absolutely no place in our communities, we have teams of specialist officers working every day to tackle this issue.

"We recognise the damage it causes to communities across the country and remain committed to tackle the problem with the assistance of the public."

"Anyone who has any information on people involved in these types of crimes are asked to contact police," he added.

