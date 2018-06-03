Orphaned boy faces deportation after mother's death

Giorgi Kakava was just three when he fled to Scotland with his mother Sopio.

Family: Giorgi Kakava with mother Sopio Baikhadze Cameron Brooks

A ten-year-old orphan seeking asylum in Scotland would be under threat if he returned to Georgia, a Church of Scotland minister has said.

Giorgi Kakava was just three when he fled his homeland with his mother Sopio, reportedly after discovering his father owed money to gangsters.

Giorgi's father later died, followed by Sopio in February, leaving the orphan in the care of reverend Brian Casey from Springburn Parish Church in Glasgow.

Sopio died before she could complete their application for asylum and Celtic-supporting Giorgi now faces deportation.

Rev Casey said: "I have known Giorgi since he went to the primary school I am the chaplain for and he is a gentle, thoughtful, intelligent and funny boy. A typical ten-year-old Scottish boy.

"Giorgi is to all intents and purposes Scottish, and is doing well at his primary school. If he was returned to Georgia against his will he would be under threat."

Giorgi's grandmother Ketino, who is also seeking asylum in Glasgow, also fears the child's life would be in danger if he returned to Georgia, the minister said.

Rev Casey has launched a petition urging the UK Government to allow Giorgi to remain in Scotland, which was signed by 50,000 people in three days.

'This is a tragic situation and it is heartbreaking to hear what Giorgi has been through.' Communities secretary Angela Constance

His cause has been supported by Scottish communities secretary Angela Constance.

"This is a tragic situation and it is heartbreaking to hear what Giorgi has been through," the SNP MSP said.

"We believe that people seeking asylum must be treated with dignity and respect at all times and must receive the support they need to ensure that their cases are fairly assessed.

"Under an asylum system that remains reserved, there needs to be a more humane, compassionate and common-sense approach that recognises individual circumstances, especially where children are involved.

"We call on the UK Government to urgently review Giorgi's case."

In a short statement, a Home Office spokeswoman said every asylum case is "assessed on its individual merits".

