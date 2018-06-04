Man due in court over 'attempted murder of two officers'

Laura Sayer and Kenny MacKenzie were both seriously injured at a house in Inverclyde.

Officers: Kenny MacKenzie and Laura Sayer were injured.

A man is due in court in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in an alleged stabbing.

Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, on Friday morning.

Colleagues have praised the "incredible bravery" of the two officers, who were initially taken to the nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital.

Police confirmed on Saturday that a 43-year-old man had charged in connection with the attempted murder of the two officers.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

Ms Sayer has served with Police Scotland for six months and Mr MacKenzie has been an officer for nine years.

Police have stressed incident was not terror-related.

