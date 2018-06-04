Scots construction firm goes bust with almost 80 jobs lost

Lambert Contracts Ltd has entered into administration due to 'cash flow problems'.

Jobs: Company dealt with building and construction work. © STV

A Scots construction firm has entered into administration with the loss of almost 80 jobs.

Lambert Contracts Ltd, which has offices in Paisley and Aberdeen, has gone bust due to "cash flow problems", resulting in 77 roles being axed.

The company dealt with a range of building and construction work, specialising in insurance reinstatement and fire contracts.

Head of recovery, Derek Forsyth said: "Lambert Contracts is a well-known name in Scotland's construction sector with an excellent reputation for the quality of its client base and projects.

"Although the company has a large turnover, it had been suffering from cash flow problems and despite best efforts to raise additional funding administration was the only option.

"Unfortunately, 77 staff have been made redundant with immediate effect with the balance of eight staff being retained in the short term to assist with the wind-down of the business.

"We will do our utmost to provide as much support as we can to the employees.

"We will also be looking to sell any assets to generate value for creditors and would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."

