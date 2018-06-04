E-fit released after girl, 14, attacked near sports centre

The teenager was seriously assaulted in a wooded area while out with friends.

Wanted: The e-fit was released by police. Police Scotland/STV

An e-fit has been issued of a man police want to speak to after a 14-year-old girl was attacked.

The teenager was assaulted in a wooded area near the ON-X sports centre in Linwood, Renfrewshire, around 9.30pm on Saturday, April 21.

Police want to speak with a man described as white, aged around 21, of heavy build with dark coloured hair, thick dark eyebrows, and dark facial stubble.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black jogging or tracksuit trousers at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the young girl concerned, who had been out in the local area with friends before being assaulted.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing extensive enquiries into this incident.

"That area is popular with dog walkers and joggers/runners and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this man who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries, or noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

If you have any information however small, it could prove vital in helping us trace the person responsible.

"I would like to confirm that additional patrols will be in the area to offer reassurance to local people and if anyone has any concerns, please speak to officers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paisley Public Protection Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

