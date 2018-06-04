Orphaned boy tells of heartbreak amid deportation fears

Ten-year-old Giorgi Kakava told STV News he did not want to leave Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793300039001-orphaned-boy-s-heartbreak.jpg" />

A ten-year old orphan who is seeking asylum in Scotland has told of his heartbreak and anger ahead of a Home Office meeting this week.

Giorgi Kakava's future has been thrown into doubt after the death of his mother Sopio in February, leaving him at risk of deportation.

He has lived in Glasgow since his family fled Georgia when he was three years old.

Giorgi's grandmother Ketino Baikhadze, who is now helping to care for him, said Scotland is the only home he has ever known.

A petition supporting the pair has reached almost sixty thousand signatures.

The young Celtic fan told STV News: "After my mum passed away I've been changing how I act in school.

"Just got angry a lot easier. Just confused."

Giorgi said the prospect of having to leave his home in Glasgow made him feel "angry."

He said: "On the newspaper it said I might get kicked out and I don't want to."

He added: "I just want to stay because all my friends are here."

Reverend Brian Casey from Springburn Parish Church has been helping to support the family.

Rev Casey said: "I have known Giorgi since he went to the primary school I am the chaplain for and he is a gentle, thoughtful, intelligent and funny boy. A typical ten-year-old Scottish boy.

"Giorgi is to all intents and purposes Scottish, and is doing well at his primary school.

"If he was returned to Georgia against his will he would be under threat."

Mrs Baikhadze is due to meet with officials this week to discuss their case.

A Home Office spokeswoman said every asylum case is "assessed on its individual merits".

