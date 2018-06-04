Body of dog found washed up on beach inside rubble sack

The discovery was made at Rhu Beach, Helensburgh, in Argyll and Bute, on Sunday.

Dog: Buddy went missing two weeks ago. Facebook/Creative Commons / Cropped

The body of a dog has been found washed up on a beach inside a rubble sack.

The discovery was made at Rhu Beach, Helensburgh, in Argyll and Bute, on Sunday.

Buddy went missing from his home in Bonhill, West Dumbartonshire, around two weeks ago.

A Scottish SPCA investigation has been launched after the dog was found in a rubble sack.

Inspector Laura McIntyre said: "We can confirm we received a call regarding a dog found on a beach in the Helensburgh area.

"We understand there is currently speculation that the dog was used as bait however we can confirm there are no injuries that suggest this was the case.

"The dog has sadly been missing for a number of weeks and this is understandably a distressing time for the owner."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We were made aware of a dog being washed up at Rhu Beach.

"The Scottish SPCA is dealing with the incident at the moment."

A post on social media said: "It is with tears in my eyes that I write this post to let you know that wee Buddy missing from Bonhill for the past two weeks has been found passed away on Rhu Beach.

"Unfortunately his passing has been deemed as non accidental so please say an extra prayer for his distraught family to help them through this difficult time."

