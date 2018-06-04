Man in court over 'attempted murder' of two police officers
William Taylor was arrested after the alleged stabbing in Gateside Gardens, Greenock.
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers.
William Taylor was arrested after Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock.
The 43-year-old, of Greenock, is accused of trying to kill the two officers on Friday.
Taylor made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
