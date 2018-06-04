Man in court over 'attempted murder' of two police officers

William Taylor was arrested after the alleged stabbing in Gateside Gardens, Greenock.

Injured: Officers were seriously injured in the alleged attack.

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers.

William Taylor was arrested after Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock.

Cordon: Police tapped off several streets. STV

The 43-year-old, of Greenock, is accused of trying to kill the two officers on Friday.

Taylor made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police: Officers closed roads for several hours. STV

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.