Man charged with murder after pedestrian hit by car

Father-of-three Steven Campbell, 27, was fatally injured at around 1.50am on Saturday.

A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who was knocked down in South Lanarkshire.

Steven Campbell, 27, was fatally injured while walking with another man and a woman along Burnhill Street, Rutherglen, at around 1.50am on Saturday.

The father-of-three was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, was arrested and appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder and drug possession.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination, with a second court appearance expected next week.

The man and woman who were with Mr Campbell at the time of the incident were not injured.

