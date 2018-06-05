Fire breaks out at school as crews battle through night

Ballantrae Primary School has been closed for the foreseeable future following the blaze.

A large fire has broken out at a primary school in South Ayrshire, with crews battling through the night to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was reported at Ballantrae Primary School at 8.38pm on Monday.

Several fire crews were called to the school and remained at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The fire took hold in part of the building which was under construction.

The school, which has around 60 pupils, was closed on Tuesday and is expected to remain shut for the forseeable future.

Douglas Hutchison, director of education at South Ayrshire Council, tweeted: "Sad news about a major fire at Ballantrae Primary School tonight which means full closure for the foreseeable future.

"A meeting is planned for 10am tomorrow morning (Tuesday)to start making alternative arrangements. Information will be sent to parents as soon as possible."

A fire service spokesman said: "There are no casualties and crews remain on the scene."

