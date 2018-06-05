Pupil seriously injured after being hit by rock at school

The assault, involving a 14-year-old girl, happened at a secondary school in Glasgow.

Injured: Girl was taken to hospital. STV

A pupil was seriously injured after being hit on the head with a rock at a school.

The assault happened at a secondary school in the north of Glasgow.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to Stobhill Hospital after the missile was launched at her on Friday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2.30pm on Friday, officers were called after a 14-year-old girl was injured at a secondary school in North Glasgow.

"She was taken to Stobhill Hospital where she was treated for a head injury.

"Police enquiries are continuing into this assault."

A pupil at the school was excluded for a day following the incident.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman added: "The school helped administer first aid and will help the police with their enquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.