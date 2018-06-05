Worker dies after falling from scaffolding at train station

Emergency services were called to Bearsden railway station in East Dunbartonshire.

A worker has died after falling from scaffolding at a train station.

Emergency services were called to Bearsden railway station in East Dunbartonshire shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday.

A person, understood to be in their 20s, was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to save them.

Trains have been cancelled causing major delays for commuters.





The station, including the restaurant, has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Police and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended, despite their best efforts the person could not be saved.

"Officers remain on scene and are making enquiries to establish how the person came to fall.

"Likewise, they are working to identify the person and inform their family."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.31am to attend an incident at Bearsden train station.

"We dispatched two ambulances, an advanced paramedic unit, a paramedic response unit and our trauma team to the scene."

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "This is simply awful. My thoughts with the family and friends of the individual concerned, what tragic news.

"Clearly the incident will be thoroughly investigated and we must ensure safety on our railways is paramount, be this for workers, commuters and passengers."

