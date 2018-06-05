Man charged after 3.6 million 'illicit' cigarettes found

The haul, seized in North Lanarkshire, was worth an estimated £1.3m in lost duty and taxes.

A man has been charged after 3.6 million suspected illicit cigarettes were seized by customs officers.

Police executed a warrant at a business address in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, on Friday where they discovered the cigarette haul inside a 20ft container.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers seized the cigarettes, which are said to be worth an estimated £1.3m in lost duty and taxes.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and later charged in connection with the discovery.

Joe Hendry, assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887."

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell, of Police Scotland, added: "This operation is an excellent example of partnership working, resulting in a significant seizure."