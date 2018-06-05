Woman faces jail for killing passenger in road smash

Another passenger needed major facial reconstruction surgery after the crash.

Crash: Lost control of Vauxhall Corsa.

A woman has admitted killing a passenger and badly injuring three others in a car smash.

Natasha Scott, 21, lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa after speeding near a farm in Ayr in July 2016.

The vehicle ploughed into a fence, brick wall and a telegraph pole before coming to a halt.

Kai Milligan, 21, tragically died while three teenagers in the car were left hurt.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard how one of them, a 15-year-old boy, needed major surgery to reconstruct his face following the crash.

Scott pled guilty on Tuesday to causing death by dangerous driving and injuring the other passengers.

The new mum, who gave birth last December, had her bail continued and sobbed heavily as she left the dock.

However, she was warned she is likely to be locked up on sentencing next month.

The crash occurred on the B7024 near Blairston Main Farm in Alloway, Ayr.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said Scott had "increased her speed" and, at a hill crest, the car then became "airborne" before she lost control.

The court heard the Corsa started to "fishtail".

Scott tried to regain control, but her car spun and smashed into the fence, wall and pole.

Mr McPhie said: "Mr Milligan - seated behind the driver - sustained fatal injuries as a fence post passed through a side rear window striking him in the face."

Mr Milligan, of Maybole, collapsed seconds later, suffered a head injury, and tragically never recovered.

Scott, a 17 year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy managed to climb free.

The 15-year-old passenger sustained "massive facial" injuries.

He required major surgical intervention to help reconstruct the bones, and has been left permanently scarred and affected by "mood swings" and "increased aggression".

He also has a lack of feeling in his face and issues with his sense of taste.

The 12-year-old was treated for head and leg injuries while the 17-year-old girl had pain in her back and stomach.

Scott, also of Ayr, hurt her shoulder and neck.

Crash investigators were not able to calculate exactly how fast Scott was travelling before the collision, but it was concluded she was going at "excessive speed" at the time.

Barry Smith, defending, said Scott wanted to pass on her "sincere condolences" to relatives of the victims.

Lady Stacey banned her from the road in the meantime.

Sentencing was deferred for reports.

