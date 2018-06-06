Lingerie poster advert banned for objectifying women

The ad for a Glasgow retailer featured a woman leaning forward to emphasise her bust.

Silks: Advert for Glasgow retailer banned. Google

A poster ad for a lingerie retailer has been banned for objectifying women and being likely to cause offence.

The outdoor ad for Glasgow retailer Silks featured a woman in lingerie leaning forward to emphasise her bust, but only showed her body and not her face or head.

The ad, seen in December, was accompanied by the text "Tease the Season".

A complainant said the ad objectified women and was offensive.

Silks did not respond to the Advertising Standards Authority's (ASA) enquiries.

Banned: The ad was said to objectify women. Silks

Upholding the complaint, the ASA said the purpose of the poster was to advertise lingerie and it was therefore reasonable to feature a woman in limited amounts of clothing.

However, the ASA considered that the model's pose and the image, combined with the text, was sexually suggestive.

It said: "We considered that, by focusing entirely on the model's body without showing her head, and in the context of a sexually suggestive pose and byline, the image invited viewers to view the woman's body as a sexual object.

"For those reasons, we considered that the ad objectified women and we therefore considered that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence."

It ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.