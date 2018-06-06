Giorgi Kakava fled to Scotland from Georgia with his mother, who later died.

Family: Giorgi Kakava with mother Sopio Baikhadze. Cameron Brooks

The Prime Minister will ask the Home Office to examine the case of an orphaned boy who faces being deported from Scotland.

Giorgi Kakava was just three when he fled Georgia with his mother Sopio after discovering his father, who later died, owed money to gangsters.

Sopio passed away in February before she could complete their application for asylum and Giorgi now faces deportation.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Glasgow north east Labour MP Paul Sweeney said the ten-year-old had become a victim of the UK Government's hostile environment policy.

Mr Sweeney asked Theresa May: "Will the Prime Minister promise today that Georgi will not - under any circumstances - be torn from his school friends in Glasgow and sent to a country that is entirely foreign to him?"

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5794219407001-orphan-facing-deportation-victim-of-immigration-policy.jpg" />

May responded: "It is right that the case is looked at properly and that is what I will ask the Home Office to do."

Reverend Brian Casey from Springburn Parish Church in Glasgow has been looking after Giorgi since his mother's death. Rev Casey described him as a "typical ten-year-old Scottish boy".

"Giorgi is to all intents and purposes Scottish and is doing well at his primary school," he said.

"If he was returned to Georgia against his will he would be under threat."

More than 60,000 people have signed a petition urging the Home Office to allow Giorgi to remain in the UK.

