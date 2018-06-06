Man drugged two women before raping them in homes

George Cummings carried out the sex attacks in Oban and Langbank in Renfrewshire.

George Cummings: He said he looked like Gordon Ramsay.

A man who claimed he looked like Gordon Ramsay drugged two women before raping them.

George Cummings, who boasted to one of his rape victims that he looked like the celebrity chef, told his second victim he wanted a threesome with her and a ten-year-old girl.

The terrified mother, 50, told of how Cummings visited her home in Oban on January 6, 2016, after they met on the Plenty of Fish dating website.

She said: "He told me people said he looked a lot like Gordon Ramsay.

"When I saw him in the flesh I thought 'what have I done?'."

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court Cummings first went into her kitchen alone and poured two glasses of Rioja.

After drinking the wine, the woman, who was wearing black trousers, a black tunic top and boots, had no memory until she woke up at 3am dressed in a red dress and shoes.

She said: "I knew I had been drugged with something."

When she woke at 3am Cummings drugged her again by forcing powder into her mouth.

She said: "I told him I was worried something bad was going to happen and I felt vulnerable and he said: 'That's okay I like my women vulnerable'.

"I was worried I wasn't going to see my children again. I just wanted to make it through to the morning and for him to go.

"At one point he said he wanted a threesome with me and a 10-year-old girl."

'At one point he said he wanted a threesome with me and a 10-year-old girl.' Victim

Cummings, who has previous convictions dating back to 1979, offered to set her up as a prostitute.

She said she had made it clear to him she was not going to have sex with him.

Cummings was also convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday of raping a 47-year-old woman in a flat in Langbank on September 22, 1992.

His crimes were committed 23 years apart but bear chilling similarities.

Cummings' first victim had her soft drinks spiked first with amphetamine at a bar and then with cocaine in his flat in Langbank, Renfrewshire.

He then raped her in the flat.

The jury heard that during the violent attack Cummings ripped out handfuls of the woman's hair and threatened to turn her into a prostitute.

She also woke up to find at one point to find most of her clothing had been removed.

Judge Johanna Johnson QC deferred sentence until next month for reports and remanded Cummings.

She also put him on the sex offenders' register.

The judge said: "You have been convicted by the jury of two of the most serious offences within our legal system."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.