Glasgow University signs deal with world's biggest museum

Partnership will secure access to historic collections in Scotland the US.

Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC. Google 2018

Glasgow University is to sign a cross-Atlantic agreement with the largest museum in the world.

The partnership with the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC will ensure continued access to historic collections in Scotland and the US.

The new agreement covers everything from antiquities to astrophysics, the preservation of natural ecosystems and protection of cultural heritage, including both institutions' Whistler art collections.

The Smithsonian is the largest museum, education and research organisation in the world and has 19 museums, nine research centres, 154 million objects and an annual budget of £1.1bn

The move builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions in 2016.

The partnership will also extend staff research collaborations and exchanges as well as student internships and work placements.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of Glasgow University, and Smithsonian provost Dr John Davis will sign the agreement.

Sir Anton said: "This agreement will significantly develop and enhance our close working partnership with colleagues at the Smithsonian Institution as well as strengthening our bonds of friendship."

Dr Davis said: "We look forward to many more years of collaborating and exchanging ideas on the important issues facing our world today."

