  • STV
  • MySTV

Mystery donor gives £235k Rolls Royce to Glasgow council

STV

MP criticises "Dickensian" council for accepting gift as Lord Provost's new car.

Rolls Royce: Lord Provost Eva Bolander with her driver and new car.
Rolls Royce: Lord Provost Eva Bolander with her driver and new car. Glasgow City Council

An MP has criticised "Dickensian" Glasgow City Council for accepting an anonymous donation of a Rolls Royce for use as the Lord Provost's car.

The Rolls Royce Ghost will replace one of the council's Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed and expects the move will save the city money.

The car, which bears the council's unique 'G0' number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation around the city.

It comes as the council prepares to increase nursery fees by 57%, sparking outrage among affected parents. Labour MP

Paul Sweeney suggested the car should be auctioned to offset such costs.

He tweeted: "It's Dickensian to have the Lord Provost of Glasgow swanning around in a new 8 mpg chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while local council services are cut by SNP austerity.

"Nursery fees doubled and free swimming for kids the latest cuts. Auction it off to fund services for Glaswegians."

Local councillors also voiced their concerns on twitter.

Labour councillor Eva Murray tweeted: "Kids & pensioners have had their free swimming removed & childcare costs have been doubled in our city but everyone, it's all good, we've accepted a car that costs £235K, is awful for the environment & won't even say who's donating it.

"You couldn't make it up."

Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr tweeted: "When the civic head of GCC is donated a car worth more than £230,000, it is expected that the source of that donation is declared.

"We need real transparency over this and for the source of this donation to be publicly declared."

Glasgow City Council said it expects the car will save the city money.

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "On behalf of the city, I'd like to thank the donor for their civic generosity and philanthropy.

"I want Glasgow to show its best face to the world and this gift will help us do that. It's a show-stopping car and a tremendous asset."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.