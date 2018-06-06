  • STV
Mum whose baby was suffocated in pram in plea to medics

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Ben Bowles died after a plastic bag fell on him while sitting in his pram in Argyll and Bute.

Ben Bowles: He died just short of being four months old.
A mum who lost her baby after he was suffocated by a bag in a pram is appealing to the medical profession to help break the silence around child loss.

Nicole Bowles was pushing her two sons in their double pram in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, when the freak accident happened.

Her baby son Ben died just short of being four months old after a bag of shopping fell from the top of the pram, covered his face and suffocated him.

Speaking to STV News, Nicole said the pain hurts as much as it did when the incident happened six years ago.

She will address the Stillbirth and Baby Survival Conference in Glasgow on Thursday in a bid to get more help for parents who are having to deal with child loss.

Mrs Boles said: "I'm tired of people treating me like I've done something wrong when I haven't and a lot of parents feel like that.

"They hide their pictures of their children because they are scared of upsetting someone else and no child should ever be hidden regardless of how they were brought into this world or how they left this world.

"Ben wasn't about his death, Ben was about love and light and joy and everything about him.

"He added to our family, he never took away from it."

Family: He died in a double pram.
The conference is about breaking down barriers to reduce rates of stillbirth and other unexpected baby deaths.

Mrs Boles wants to give others the strength to rebuild their lives and help to break the silence that surrounds child loss.

She added: "We talk about Ben, we talk about him daily, we ask what his favourite part of the day would have been and he's part of our family.

"We want that for our boys, we never want to forget him.

"Theirs people out there who have lost a child 20 years ago and nobody ever talks about them and that's the hard part.

"By me opening up, my friends are then opening up and their helping people. It's a ripple effect.

"I talk about my other children so why wouldn't I talk about Ben."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.