Two men accused of slashing cousin at family funeral

Nathanial Lowe claimed his son James was also slashed on the face by Robert Lowe.

High Court: Two men accused of double murder bid at family funeral.

A dad wept as he told jurors he "struggles every day" after allegedly being slashed and run over at a funeral by his two cousins.

Nathaniel Lowe, 50, claimed his son James, 21, was slashed on the face by Robert Lowe who then slashed and "repeatedly cut" him, in the car park of Daldowie Crematorium.

He said he and James were then run over by Daniel Lowe and he "thought he was dead".

Mr Lowe said Robert then chased his wife Selina which he described as "the scariest".

He was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow at the trial of 54-year-old Robert Lowe, from Newmilns, Ayrshire and 57-year-old Daniel Lowe from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, who are accused of attempting to murder Nathaniel and James Lowe on November 17, 2016.

The men are also accused of assaulting Selina Low and attempting to strike her on the head with a knife.

Nathaniel Lowe told the court he and his son James went together to the funeral of John Connor at Daldowie Crematorium.

He said after they parked up, met his wife, and started to make their way towards the funeral he saw what looked like Robert Lowe attacking James throwing punches.

Mr Lowe told how he made his way towards them and said "When I got four or five yards from him, he slashed him from the top of his head to his nose."

"He slashed me from the top of my head down through my cheek then he kept repeatedly cutting me and slashing me with Daniel Lowe who was shouting 'give it to him'." Nathaniel Lowe

Advocate depute Vinit Khurana asked who Robert Lowe was and he said: "A cousin of mine".

The court heard Daniel Lowe is also his cousin.

Mr Lowe said: "I grabbed hold of James, I put my two hands round him, that made me face to face with Robert Lowe."

Mr Khurana asked what happened and Mr Lowe said: He (Robert) said here you go you big b*****.

"He slashed me from the top of my head down through my cheek then he kept repeatedly cutting me and slashing me with Daniel Lowe who was shouting 'give it to him'."

The court heard the men kept "backing" away until they were around 10 or 15 yards away.

Mr Lowe said Daniel Lowe "came speeding up the car park and ran over us with the car".

The witness said he could hear revving before being hit and claimed he heard"run them over" being shouted.

He said his son landed on top of him and told the jury : "I thought I was dead".

The court was told Robert Lowe cut Mr Lowe on the neck and said "I will kill you this time you b******".

Mr Lowe also claimed his wife Selina ran forward shouting for help.

He said: "I could see him chasing my wife, that was the scariest."

The witness said Robert Lowe then got in a red Ford Focus and drove off.

He told jurors he was taken to Wishaw General hospital but "was in too bad a state" and had to go to the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow, for surgery.

Mr Lowe said he had a damaged eye socket and broke an arm and his shoulder.

Asked to describe how his life has been affected he sobbed and said: "My son is terrible with it. I struggle with it every day, every single day for what he done to me.

"He tried to ruin my life."

The court heard from James Lowe who claimed he was slashed by Robert Lowe then saw his dad being attacked, before they were run over by Daniel Lowe.

He said he feared his dad was dead when he landed on top of him after they were struck.

He denied any suggestion that he assaulted Robert or Daniel Lowe.

Defence QC Gordon Jackson, for Robert Lowe asked: "If there are independent witnesses who saw a group of men got out the cars just after the hearse arrived and made a beeline to attack Robert and Daniel - you never saw that?

James Lowe replied: "I didn't see that."

The pair deny the charges and the trial before judge Lord Arthurson continues.

