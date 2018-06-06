Multiple police attend ongoing incident in Glasgow

Local reports suggest that two young children were involved in the incident in Maryhill.

Ongoing: Officers attend incident in Maryhill.

Multiple police officers have descended onto a Glasgow street to deal with an ongoing incident.

Several police vans have been in attendance at Guthrie Street, Maryhill since around 8pm on Wednesday.

Local reports online suggest that two young children were involved in the incident, however there are not believed to be any injuries at this time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident.

He said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.